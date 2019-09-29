|
Stephens Herbert Elliott, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Stephens Herbert Elliott, Jr. 86, husband of Carson Brown Elliott, died, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta. He was the son of the late S. Herbert and Jessie Holman Elliott.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta officiated by Reverend Robert Fain. Interment will follow in the family lot at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be; Jay Austin Putnam, Williamson Elliott Putnam, Conard Hay Henderson, Hughes Candler Henderson, Williamson S. Stuckey IV and Elliott Wanninger Eischeid. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez.
Herbert was born in Augusta and lived there his entire life. He attended William Robinson Elementary School and was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, Class of 1950, where he was a member of the Gold "R" Honor Society. He then attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in Business Administration, Class of 1954. Herbert was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and represented the Inter Fraternity Council on the Student Council.
After college he served a three year tour in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant where he earned his wings as a navigator and received advanced training as a radar intercept officer. After training he was assigned to the 60th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Falmouth, MA. He ranked Captain when he was discharged from the Air Force Reserves.
In 1957, he joined his father and uncle working at Elliott Sons Funeral Homes. From 1963-1964 he attended the University of Minnesota and earned an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science. Mr. Elliott was associated with Elliott Sons Funeral Homes until his death and was the president when he sold the family business in 1986 to the Sentinel Group of Stamford, CT, which later merged with Service Corporation International of Houston, TX.
In 1964, he married Anne Armistead. They had two daughters; Corinne Holman Elliott of Asheville, NC and Adrienne Elliott Eischeid of Charleston, SC.
Mr. Elliott is survived by his wife, Carson Brown Elliott; two daughters, Corinne and Adrienne (Todd); grandson, Elliott Wanninger Eischeid and a granddaughter, Frances Holman Eischeid.
Additional survivors include one step-son, Williamson S. Stuckey III (Catherine) of Augusta, GA; three step-daughters, Agnes Candler Bracken, Leighton Carson Candler and Brandon Candler Tully; five step-grandsons, Jay Austin Putnam, Williamson Elliott Putnam, Williamson S. Stuckey IV, Conard Hay Henderson and Hughes Candler Henderson; two step-granddaughters, Marietta Bryson Stuckey, Rose Candler Gear. He was also a loving step-father of the late Stuart Anne Stuckey.
Mr. Elliott served three terms on Augusta City Council from 1978 through 1986. While on Council, he was involved with the Finance Committee, was Chairman of the Water Works Committee, as well as other committees. He was on the Board of the Georgia Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America and spent a term as Treasurer. He was the first chairman of the newly organized NATOMI District. He was Pack Master of the Cub Pack 45 and Chairman of the Wonderful World of Scouting.
He was Treasurer and served on the Board of the local chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army. He was also Treasurer and on the Board of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of the local unit of the Georgia Heart Association and represented the local unit on the state board of the Georgia Heart Association.
For several years, he was on the board of the then Boys' Club and served as president for a year.
He is one of the longest serving members of the Kiwanis Club of Augusta, since joining in 1958. During his time, he was twice a member of the board and was a past president. He is a current member of the Sand Hills Investment Club, the Augusta Country Club, the Pinnacle Club, and the Heritage Club. For much of his life he attended St. Johns Methodist Church. Most recently, he and his wife, Carson, joined Good Shepard Episcopal Church.
Herbert was a music lover and played many instruments. He also enjoyed flying, golf, boating and weekly breakfast club with friends.
Suggested Memorials are to The Golden Harvest Food Bank 3310 Commerce Dr. Augusta, GA 30909 and Christ Community Health, 127 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
