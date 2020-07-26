Sterling N. Ivey
Augusta, GA-Mrs. Sterling N. Ivey, 50, loving wife of Jodie "Chip" H. Ivey IV, entered into rest Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Sterling spent her whole life in Augusta, Georgia.
A graduate of Augusta Preparatory Day School and the University of Georgia, she taught school for many years at Episcopal Day School and at Stallings Island Elementary School.
Sterling was a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church where she was active in expanding the Children's Ministry, served as deacon, led the preschool committee, and established the annual "Reid on the Run" fundraiser to benefit various non-profit organizations in Augusta.
She was a member of the Junior League of Augusta, Pine Needle Garden Club, Aquinas High School Booster Club, and the Augusta Symphony Guild. She also organized the Augusta Country Club swim program for many years
Voted one of the top 20 Women to Watch in 2019 by WJBF, Sterling was a creative visionary who never backed down from a challenge. In 2015 she conceived and founded Camp IVEY (Inspiring Very Exceptional Youth), a summer camp for special needs children, that continues to flourish. Sterling received the 2018 Linda Walter Leadership Award for her dedicated service to the YMCA for Camp IVEY.
A true and graceful Southern lady of great strength and integrity, Sterling was, above all else, a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Surrounded by her "Sterling Strong" sisters throughout her almost 14 year courageous battle with breast cancer, she was a source of encouragement and a wealth of information to anyone who found themselves faced with the disease.
She is preceded in death by her son: Jodie Hughes Ivey V, father: Norman Nicholson. Family members include her husband and children: Chip Ivey, Patrick Ivey, Ansley Ivey, and Katherine Ivey; mother: Meredith Smith Nicholson; sister: Leslie Mitchell (Steve); nephew and niece: Mac Mitchell and Mary Beth Powell (David); mother in law Sandra H. Ivey; Father in law Jodie (Buddy) Hughes Ivey III; sister in law; Ashley I. Caughman (Pat); nephews and nieces: Harrison Burdeshaw (Brittany), Meghan Burdeshaw, Hannah Burdeshaw, Maddox Burdeshaw and Sophie Caughman and five great nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp IVEY, (attention April McCorquodale), 1058 Claussen Road, Suite 100, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors (mask required), 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Robert F. Hunt officiating. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
