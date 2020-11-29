1/
Sterling "Bud" Reese
Sterling "Bud" Reese
Augusta, GA—Mr. Sterling "Bud" Reese, 89, husband of the late Camilla Chavous Reese , entered into rest Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in Pass-Worth Cemetery with Reverend David Brooks officiating.
He was born in Augusta, GA to the late John Reese and Elizabeth Chavous Reese. He retired from RCCI and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his daughter baby Camilla .
Survivors include his sister Ella Book; his children, Sterling D. Reese, Carol Hardy, Bobby Reese, Alice Souza and Paula Reese; dearest friend Tammy Powell and her daughter, Mary Powell, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 4:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/30/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pass-Worth Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
