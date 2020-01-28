|
Steve Gregory Reeves
Martinez, Georgia—Steve was a caring, sweet, and a funny person. He loved life and lived large! Even though Stevie loved Stevie, he always made time to visit his family and friends. He was adored by his late parents, Louise & Russell Reeves. It was never a secret that he was the favorite child. He had a large family with many siblings, nieces and nephews and was close to all of them at one time or another. He loved being a bachelor and therefore had many friends. He will be missed by all.
Stevie's lifelong dream was to become a pilot. He was dedicated to working hard and saving every way he could for many years to make that dream come true. After graduating from The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, he became a commercial pilot for Northwest Airlines, Express One and lastly, Chief Pilot and Department Manager for McKnight Construction, Inc.
Stevie had great fun at the many hobbies & interests he enjoyed. He loved flying and working on his many motorized planes, boating and fishing, his cars and riding a beast of a motorcycle. What man needs that many modes of transportation, well Stevie of course!
Stevie is survived by his sister, Vickie Bacon in St. Louis, Missouri and his brother, Ted Reeves of Augusta along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Please join us for Stevie's celebration of life at Daniel Field Airport located at 1775 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Stevie's honor to the CSRA Flyers, attn., Mike Beckham, 124 Silver Maple Ct., Martinez, GA 30907.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020