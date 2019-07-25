|
|
Mr. Steve Vernon Strouble
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Educator/Principal, Mr. Steve Vernon Strouble, 62, a native of West Columbia, SC, a resident of Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thomson High School Auditorium, Thomson, GA with Rev. Rodney Lockett, Eulogist and Rev. Patricia Lazenby, Presider. Interment: Frost Cemetery, Huger, SC. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019