Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomson High School Auditorium
1160 White Oak Road
Thomson, GA
Mr. Steve Vernon Strouble
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Educator/Principal, Mr. Steve Vernon Strouble, 62, a native of West Columbia, SC, a resident of Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thomson High School Auditorium, Thomson, GA with Rev. Rodney Lockett, Eulogist and Rev. Patricia Lazenby, Presider. Interment: Frost Cemetery, Huger, SC. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
