Steven J. "Red" Richards, 59, of Augusta passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Windermere Nursing Home in Augusta.



Steven was born at Fort Gordon Hospital on April 11, 1959 and lived in Augusta for most of his life. A proud Army Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 178. He was employed at Construction Consultants of Augusta for 15 years as a civil engineer. NASCAR racing, golfing, fishing, hunting, and hanging out with his friends brought much joy to his life.



He is survived by: his mother, Mary L. Richards of Augusta; sister, Anne Kissinger (Kelly) of Springfield, GA; brother, Mike Richards (Donna) of Lincolnton, GA; nieces, Taffy Ivey of Lincolnton and Naomi Danner (Phil) of Lincolnton; nephew, Jacob Richards of Washington,GA; great nephews, Michael Ivey(Jenna) of Lincolnton and Cash Richards of Washington, GA; great nieces, Courtney and Sadi Danner ,and Jordan and Hailey Ivey; great great niece, Elaina Ivey of Lincolnton; and many friends.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held at Thomas L. King Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 - 7PM. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2PM. Following the graveside services a memorial service will be given by Steve "Bucky" Roberts at the American Legion Post 178 on Richmond Hill Road at 5PM.



Pallbearers will be: Mike Richards, Phil Danner, Jacob Richards, Steve "Bucky" Roberts, John Polack, David Moon, Lennie Dozier, and Jimmy McKettrick.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA, 30907 (706) 863-6747



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary