|
|
Mr. Steven Lawrence Godfrey,57, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Mr. Godfrey was a loving, friendly person who never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor and liked everyone he met. Mr. Godfrey enjoyed boating, fishing, going to the mountains, being on the water and singing karaoke. He loved his family, and loved to take care of his brother.
Mr. Godfrey is preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony "Tony" Godfrey and Marty Lee Godfrey; sister, Deborah Louise Godfrey; grandmother, Elinor Godfrey; grandfather, Cleve Godfrey; and grandmother, Louise Kowat. Survivors include his wife, Sallie Godfrey; daughter, Chelsea Peterson (Jordan); mother, Edna Godfrey; father, Marvin Godfrey; grandson, Elias Peterson; aunt, Elaine Akins; and his mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Nell Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019