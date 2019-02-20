Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Steven McArthur Kitchens

Steven McArthur Kitchens Obituary
Steven McArthur Kitchens, 55, entered into rest Monday, February 18, 2019, at his residence

Memorial services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 4:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Charlie Benson and Reverend Tim Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
