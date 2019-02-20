|
|
Steven McArthur Kitchens, 55, entered into rest Monday, February 18, 2019, at his residence
Memorial services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 4:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Charlie Benson and Reverend Tim Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019