Steven Michael Josey Jr.
1966 - 2020
Steven Michael Josey, Jr.
Evans, Georgia—Steven Michael Josey, Jr., 53, entered into rest October 9, 2020.
Steven was born November 3, 1966 in Augusta, Georgia. He was a self-employed construction worker.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Jean Lawrence Smith; father, Steven Michael Josey, Sr.; son, Joshua C. Josey; daughter, Farren J. Jacobs; granddaughter, Natalie Paige Josey. He is preceded in death by a son, Jamie Lea Josey.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
