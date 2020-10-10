Steven Michael Josey, Jr.
Evans, Georgia—Steven Michael Josey, Jr., 53, entered into rest October 9, 2020.
Steven was born November 3, 1966 in Augusta, Georgia. He was a self-employed construction worker.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Jean Lawrence Smith; father, Steven Michael Josey, Sr.; son, Joshua C. Josey; daughter, Farren J. Jacobs; granddaughter, Natalie Paige Josey. He is preceded in death by a son, Jamie Lea Josey.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
