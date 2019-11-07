The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Souza


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Souza Obituary
Steven Souza
Martinez, GA—Steven Souza passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack on October 28, 2019 while on business in New York.
Steven was born May 2, 1964 in Glen Cove, New York but spent most of his adult life in Georgia. He is the son of Iris Souza and the late George Souza.
Steve was a graduate of Augusta College, and was a Chemist. He worked with many employers over the years including Merck, Pfizer, and presently with TCG Consulting Group.
Steve had many talents including soccer, fishing, hiking and camping but he was most at joy when he was working. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert, and will always be loved and missed by his only son Josh who presently lives in Michigan.
A service celebrating Steve's life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday November 9, 2019, at Thomas L. King Funeral Home with Rev. Marc Trimm offciating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , 516 West Avenue North Augusta SC 29841, or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN. 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6707 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now