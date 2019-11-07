|
Steven Souza
Martinez, GA—Steven Souza passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack on October 28, 2019 while on business in New York.
Steven was born May 2, 1964 in Glen Cove, New York but spent most of his adult life in Georgia. He is the son of Iris Souza and the late George Souza.
Steve was a graduate of Augusta College, and was a Chemist. He worked with many employers over the years including Merck, Pfizer, and presently with TCG Consulting Group.
Steve had many talents including soccer, fishing, hiking and camping but he was most at joy when he was working. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert, and will always be loved and missed by his only son Josh who presently lives in Michigan.
A service celebrating Steve's life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday November 9, 2019, at Thomas L. King Funeral Home with Rev. Marc Trimm offciating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , 516 West Avenue North Augusta SC 29841, or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN. 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6707 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019