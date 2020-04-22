Home

Steven Thomas I.


1970 - 2020
Steven Thomas I. Obituary
Steven Thomas I
Augusta, Georgia—On April 18, 2020, Steven Bernard Thomas I, age 49, loving grandfather, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in the city of Augusta, GA. Steven is survived by his two children, Heather (Drew) Amerson, and Steven Thomas II; grand children Hallie and Easton Amerson; his mother Melvis Barfield; step father Parnell Barfield; and siblings Boe Thomas and Pamela Moody; as well as many other family and friends
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and always remembered in their hearts.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
