Stewart Avret
1939 - 2020
Augusta, Georgia—Stewart Avret,81, passed away on October 16th, 2020. Husband of Wanda Beasley Avret. Stewart was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and the owner of Stewart's Lawn Care. Stewart was a member of Berlin United Methodist Church. Additional survivors include, daughter, Christa Avret; step-daughters, Shonda Willingham (Eddie), and Kim Borger (Tori Mathis), 1 granddaughter, Reesun Phillips, 9 step grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at McNeill Funeral home on Wednesday October 21st, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Ga. 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10-18-2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
