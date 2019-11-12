|
Stewart Garrett, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Stewart Phinizy Garrett, Jr, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2019. His funeral service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel at Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907 at 10 am. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the chapel at Warren Baptist Church. Arrangements by McNeill Funeral Home, Martinez.
Known as Pops to his grandchildren, Stewart was a native of Augusta and loved his city and surrounding area. Stewart spent over 40 years with Southern Industries of Augusta, working for his lifelong friend, Jim Felton. He is best known for his role as the "Gutterman" in the company's media advertisements.
Stewart attended Richmond Academy and served in the United States Navy on a minesweeper in the Mediterranean Sea.
Stewart was a regular attendee of Warren Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, as he was a long-time member of Briar Creek Hunting Club, Pinetucky Gun Club and multiple dove hunting clubs. Also, a lifelong member at Augusta Country Club, Stewart's love of golf showed, both in his abilities on the course and the caddy parties he hosted in April for many years. He excelled in many sports and hobbies, was an excellent shot and a great barbeque cook. He could build about anything, grow anything or cook anything.
He is survived by his sons Stewart Phinizy Garrett, III (Beth) of Charleston, SC, and Edwin Nash Garrett, Sr. (Monica), of Evans, his daughter, Tracie Kellos Seigler (Nicholas) of Grovetown, his grandchildren, Stewart Phinizy Garrett, IV, Ashley Nichole Garrett, Julia Anne Miller Garrett, Edwin Nash Garrett, Jr., Emery Elizabeth Seigler, and Reed Beckett Seigler. He is preceded in death by his parents Bertha Miller Barrett Garrett and Stewart Phinizy Garrett, Sr.
It must be duly noted that Stewart is also survived by his beloved Boykin Spaniel, River.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907, or the National Wild Turkey Federation, PO Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530.
