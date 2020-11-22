Stewart James Hull
Salem, SC—Stewart James Hull, 66, of Salem, SC, was born on October 8, 1954, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Stewart Phinizy Hull and Iris Maria Margarida Hull, unexpectedly passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was a 1976 graduate of the University of Georgia. Stewart was a Banker for over 40 years, starting his career with Trust Company Bank of Augusta (Sun Trust), continued with Bankers Trust, Nations Bank, Bank of America, Anchor Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan all on Hilton Head Island, SC, Coastal States Bank in Bluffton, SC and Community First Bank in Seneca, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margaret "Peggy" Yonce Hull; sister, Betty Hull Stacy (Phillip), brother, Clay Hudson Hull (Mary); sons, Patrick Stewart Hull (Jenna) and William Yonce Hull; grandsons, William "Liam" Michael Hull and Elijah Yonce Hull; nephews, Carter Hull Stacy, Whitman Alexander Stacy, Tyler Hamilton Hull; beloved cousins, Gail Duke Edmonds (Creegan) and Deborah Boyd, both of Hilton Head Island, Marion Boyd Sullivan, of Charleston, Frank Hull Aeck (Tony), of Atlanta, Jim Hull (Karen) and Carol Hull Palmer (Fred), both of Augusta; and numerous cousins with the Rafael J. Martinez-Giralt, Fernando Margarida and Aurea Mora Families of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Stewart was preceded in death by stepmothers, Lilian Hamilton Hull and Jane Barrett Trotter Hull; grandparents, James Meriwether Hull (Marion); Uncle James Hull, Aunt Mary "Skippy" Boyd (Hudson).
Stewart's greatest joy was to be surrounded by his family and friends. He spent his entire personal and professional life helping others in any way he could. He was so proud of his sons Patrick and William for the men they have become. After stepping away from banking, Stewart was able to spend more time enjoying the sunsets and adventuring with his wife. Stewart loved sharing his home with everyone. He had the gift of living his last year with his grandsons in his home, where he spent his days playing, teaching and loving them every minute of every day. He described having them in his home as "priceless" and was able to slow down and enjoy every second.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Plantation (Equestrian Side).
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to remember Stewart make a memorial donation in the name of Stewart James Hull be sent to United Way of SC (Beaufort County), 1277 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC 29902 or Sharing Hope SC Organ & Tissue Recovery Services, 3950 Faber Place Dr., Suite 400, North Charleston, SC 29405.
