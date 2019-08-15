|
Stewart M. Attaway
North Augusta, SC—A Visitation for Mr. Stewart M. Attaway, 63, who entered into rest August 14, 2019, will be held Saturday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Posey Funeral Directors.
Mr. Attaway was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, having made North Augusta his home for the past 39 years. He was retired from Queensborough National Bank and Trust, having worked in banking for over 40 years. Mr. Attaway was always athletic and an avid sports enthusiast. He played tennis when he was younger and coached recreational baseball for many years. Mr. Attaway enjoyed motorcycles, classic cars, golf, animals and working in his yard. He had a passion for cooking and sharing those meals with the ones he loved. Above all, Mr. Attaway will be fondly remembered for his love of family and the joy he had in spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Lillian Attaway and a sister, Mary Beth Attaway.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Babb Newman Attaway; two sons, Camron Stewart Attaway, North Augusta, SC, and Charles Newman Attaway, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements
