Stewart Phinizy Walker III
1969 - 2020
Stewart Phinizy Walker, III
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence. Stewart is survived by his mother, Betty Cowan Walker, and preceded in death by Stewart Phinizy Walker, Jr.
Stewart was a native of Augusta, attended Westside High School, and received his professional chef's training at Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, SC. He was a chef and manager at French Market Grill West for many years. Stewart was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where he was an acolyte and a member of the youth choir.
Additional survivors include his sisters: Laura Walker Boyd (Joe) Nashville TN, Julia Walker Hickman (Mike) Evans, GA, nieces, and nephews
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Stewart generously donated his body to the Medical College of Georgia for education.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/27/2020

