Sue Carol Schumpf

Sue Carol Schumpf Obituary
SCHUMPF, Sue Carol - age 80 of Lebanon, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is survived by husband of 52 years, Henry Schumpf; brother, John H.(Joy) Byars; brother-in-law, Ronald (Helen) Schumpf and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home in Harrodsburg, Ky at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Springhill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to The .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019
