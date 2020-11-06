1/1
Sue Hutchinson Blackstock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sue Hutchinson Blackstock
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Sue Hutchinson Blackstock, 90, of Augusta passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Zion Hope Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bill Hutchinson officiating.
Mrs. Blackstock was born in Tifton, Georgia on July 20, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Will H. Hutchinson, Sr. and Monteese Durden Hutchinson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Hutchinson and her husband Joe N. Blackstock who died September 27, 2012.
She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Augusta where she was a Deacon's and Elder's wife. Along with serving her Lord in the church, she also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, serving as business secretary for her son, Joe. She also enjoyed relaxing and entertaining at the family getaway house in Blairsville, Georgia, and spending time with her family.
She is survived her two sons, Joe N. Blackstock, Jr. of Augusta, David W. Blackstock, OD, of Augusta, grandchildren, Riali Lyons, Barrett Blackstock, Brett Blackstock, great grandchildren, McLean Lyons, Duncan Lyons, Natalie Blackstock and Forrest Blackstock, her brother and sister-in-law Will and Betty Hutchinson of Tifton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to Covenant Presbyterian Church 3131 Walton Way, August, Georgia 30909.
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion Hope Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors
1020 Tift Avenue N
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 382-7550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved