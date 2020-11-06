Mrs. Sue Hutchinson Blackstock
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Sue Hutchinson Blackstock, 90, of Augusta passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Zion Hope Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bill Hutchinson officiating.
Mrs. Blackstock was born in Tifton, Georgia on July 20, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Will H. Hutchinson, Sr. and Monteese Durden Hutchinson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Hutchinson and her husband Joe N. Blackstock who died September 27, 2012.
She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Augusta where she was a Deacon's and Elder's wife. Along with serving her Lord in the church, she also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, serving as business secretary for her son, Joe. She also enjoyed relaxing and entertaining at the family getaway house in Blairsville, Georgia, and spending time with her family.
She is survived her two sons, Joe N. Blackstock, Jr. of Augusta, David W. Blackstock, OD, of Augusta, grandchildren, Riali Lyons, Barrett Blackstock, Brett Blackstock, great grandchildren, McLean Lyons, Duncan Lyons, Natalie Blackstock and Forrest Blackstock, her brother and sister-in-law Will and Betty Hutchinson of Tifton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to Covenant Presbyterian Church 3131 Walton Way, August, Georgia 30909.
