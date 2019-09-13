|
Sue McBurney Tucker
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Sue McBurney Tucker, age 71, of Martinez entered into rest on September 13, 2019 at her home, after battling cancer for 6 years. Sue is proceeded in death by her parents, Horace and Hazel McBurney. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry Tucker; daughter, Kimberly Hallman (Lee); stepdaughter, Teresa Tucker; 2 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 2 step great grandchildren.
Sue loved life, shopping, travelling, genealogy, and loved and worshipped God. She also loved spending time with her family.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813. Rev. Charlie Deloach, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bellevue.
