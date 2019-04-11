Sue Wardlaw Perry, 88, entered into rest Friday, April 5, 2019 at University Hospital of Augusta surrounded by her family.



Sue, also known as "Dudy" by her family, was born in April of 1930 to Samuel Wallace and Iris Guillebeau Wardlaw. She graduated from Tubman Junior High School in 1949 and went on to attend Augusta Junior College. Sue married Pierce Gordon "P.G." Perry in 1953, a marriage which would last nearly 60 years until his death in 2012. She retired from the City of Augusta Waterworks Department and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.



A talented pianist, Sue had an uncanny ability to play nearly any song in the Baptist hymnal from memory. She was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.



In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Samuel Wallace "Pete" Wardlaw, Jr.



Survivors include her one son, Daniel Gordon Perry (Judy) of Grovetown; and three daughters, Julie Anne Perry Timmerman (Rawl) of Martinez, Susan Amanda Perry Gut (Henry) of Augusta, and Lisa Diane Perry Hunter (Ben) of Martinez.



She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Clinton Daniel Perry (Jessica) of Suwanee, GA, Elizabeth Alisa Perry of Marietta, GA, Brenton Rawl Timmerman (Page) of Canton, GA, Carter Pierce Timmerman of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Amanda Gut of Charleston, SC, Joshua Michael Gut (fiance Carter Lovett) of Augusta, Brooke Whitney Hunter Jackson (Dexter) of Augusta and Amy Lauren Hunter Callan (Kevin) of Augusta. In addition, Sue is survived by her four beautiful great-granddaughters, Cora and Molly Perry of Suwanee, GA, and Kathleen Page and Mary Clarke Timmerman of Canton, GA, and Kayden Jackson of Augusta.



Other survivors include one sister, Martha Louise Cook (Dan) of Augusta; a sister-in-law, Billie Ogburn Wardlaw of Augusta, and a cousin, Robert W. Hawes of Augusta. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Ministry at First Baptist Church of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909.



The funeral service will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Rodger Muchison officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her four grandsons, as well as nephews David Ogburn Wardlaw, Samuel Wallace "Bud" Wardlaw III and Charles Daniel "Chuck" Cook.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019