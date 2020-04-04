Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Shearouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Shearouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Shearouse Obituary
Sue Shearouse
Harlem, GA—Sue Shearouse, 76, entered into rest Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held.
Ms. Shearouse, daughter of the late Emily Peavy Sanford and Orman Dean Sanford, was born in Atlanta, GA, and worked in Civil Service at Fort Gordon.
She is survived by her children, Delores "Dee" McDaniel, of Harlem, Barbara Jackson, of Aiken, and JoAnn Watts (Bryan), of Kathleen, GA; her grandchildren, Christopher Shannon, Sr., Timothy Jackson (Victoria), Colleen Browne, Madison Watts, Taylor Watts (Skylar), and Chandler Watts (Sydney); her great grandchildren, Sebastian Ray, Christopher Shannon, Jr., Scarlett Shannon, Abel Watts, and Cooper Watts; her brother, Charles Sanford (Brenda), of Harlem; and her sister, Brenda McCloy (Steve), of Dora, AL.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to CHOA Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-1605; or to the the Aneurysm and AVM Foundation (TAAF), 182 Howard St, Box 715, San Francisco, CA 94105.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/05/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -