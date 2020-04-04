|
Sue Shearouse
Harlem, GA—Sue Shearouse, 76, entered into rest Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held.
Ms. Shearouse, daughter of the late Emily Peavy Sanford and Orman Dean Sanford, was born in Atlanta, GA, and worked in Civil Service at Fort Gordon.
She is survived by her children, Delores "Dee" McDaniel, of Harlem, Barbara Jackson, of Aiken, and JoAnn Watts (Bryan), of Kathleen, GA; her grandchildren, Christopher Shannon, Sr., Timothy Jackson (Victoria), Colleen Browne, Madison Watts, Taylor Watts (Skylar), and Chandler Watts (Sydney); her great grandchildren, Sebastian Ray, Christopher Shannon, Jr., Scarlett Shannon, Abel Watts, and Cooper Watts; her brother, Charles Sanford (Brenda), of Harlem; and her sister, Brenda McCloy (Steve), of Dora, AL.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to CHOA Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-1605; or to the the Aneurysm and AVM Foundation (TAAF), 182 Howard St, Box 715, San Francisco, CA 94105.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020