Summer Grace "Toot" Matherly
Dearing, GA—Summer Grace Matherly, 13, along with her mother, Ashley Bales Reed entered into rest July 15, 2019 in Wilkinson County following an automobile accident.
Summer attended Thomson Middle School where she completed the seventh grade this past year. She attended the Church of Fire in Dearing, GA. Summer was kind, gentle, and adventurous. She had a big love for her family and friends. Summer was the kind of kid that was easy to love. She played softball and loved to bake. Summer loved eating crab legs, crawfish, and sushi. She loved late night ice cream trips. Summer had a love for animals and planned to grow up to be a veterinarian. Her older brother was her hero and her biggest fan; her sister, was her a role model. Summer was predeceased by her mother, Ashley Reed; grandfather, Monroe Matherly; and great grandfather, Edward Bales.
Survivors include her father, Ross Matherly; stepmother, Jennifer Matherly; stepfather, Mike Reed; siblings include her brother, Tylor Matherly, Chloe Paige Matherly; Eli West, Madison West, Sam West, Somer Ryleigh Reed, Austin Reed (Abigail), Levi Reed (Ashleigh). paternal grandparents, Ann Matherly (Nana Ann), and Danny Bohler (Papa); maternal grandmother, Julie Bales (Nana JuJu); maternal great grandmother, Daphne Bales; Aunt and uncles, Jessica Kitchens (Josh), Brittany DeSantis (Anthony), Grant Matherly (Tiffany), Erica Matherly, Rob Gay and many cousins and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Summer Grace Matherly.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019