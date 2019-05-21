Mrs. Susan Ann Story McKee, age 84, beloved wife of the late C.A. "Bud" McKee, Jr., entered into rest Sunday, May 19, 2019 at University Hospital. Mrs. McKee was born in Appling GA to the late William L. and Jessie Tankersley Story.



Ms. Ann, as she was known, was the Customer Service Manager for Bi Lo on Columbia Road for 35 years.



Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Reverend Ron Dixon officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Mausoleum.



Family members include a daughter, Susan Koone (Jimmy) of Augusta; two sons, Rocky McKee (Dale) of Aiken, SC and Jeff McKee (Lori) of Appling, GA; 2 sisters, Ruth Bates (Jack) of Huntsville, AL and Mary Louise Athon (Jake) of Augusta; sister in law and brother in law, Cheryl and Ron Dixon; 8 grandchildren, Sherrilynn, Dana, Chad, Jennifer, Shannon, Josh, Jimmy, and Candice; 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family request that memorial donations be made to the , 270 Peachtree St., Suite 1040, Atlanta, GA 30303



The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2019