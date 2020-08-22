1/1
Susan Annette Taylor
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Susan Annette Taylor, daughter to the late Elton and Susie Ward, entered into rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her residence.
Those left to cherish her loving memories includes her children, Jacqueline Taylor and James Taylor; brother, Eddie J. Thomas; sister, Mary F. Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 10:00 Monday, August 24, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. Masks are required to attend the service. Interment will follow in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
