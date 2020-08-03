Susan Dix Lee
Martinez, Ga—Mrs. Susan Dix Lee, 57, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin and friend, entered into rest peacefully at her residence fighting the battle with pancreatic cancer on July 31st, 2020. Susan leaves many to cherish her memories which include her mother, Margaret Dix; her husband, Perry Lee; her son, Darren Lee; her brothers, Garland Dix, Ronald Dix, Douglas Grant; her mother-in-law, Judith Lee; sister-in law, Robin Lee; nieces and nephews, Brian Dix (Tia), Rhonda Grant , Tomica Barnett, Nivahna McTier, Aeisha Grant, Amir Grant, and Michael Lee. Susan is predeceased by her father, Garldon Dix; and sister-in-law, Victoria Lee.
Susan was born in Augusta, Georgia at University Hospital June 8th, 1963. She attended Richmond Academy Comprehensive High School. She obtained degrees in Hazardous Waste and Environmental Management, Nuclear Medicine, and Nursing. Susan had many other talents and interest which includes lip syncing, sewing, knitting, shopping, and playing the guitar.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm Friday August 7th, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening August 6th, 2020 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road Chapel. Both the viewing and the funeral services will be broadcasted live via Zoom (Details Below)
Walker Memorial Park Cemetery
611 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta Georgia 30901
If so desired, donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us
