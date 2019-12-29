|
|
Susan Harris
Augusta, GA—Marlene Susan Puffpaff Harris, beloved wife of Johnny Harris, was called home to her Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed oil painting, was an avid reader, enjoyed decorating, and was committed to her profession of nursing. Susan was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Marvin and Helen Puffpaff. Following graduation from Saginaw High School, she attended Delta College School of Nursing. She began her career at Saginaw General Hospital as an R.N.in cardiac care. After her move to Augusta, Ga she worked as an assistant head nurse in the cardiac unit at University Hospital. In her retirement years she enjoyed attending the ladies Bible studies, Prime Time Singers, and working on the yearly church sales at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. Susan was a past president of the Susan Wesley Circle. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Susan leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 34 years, Johnny Harris, son Kevin (Annette) Dorey, step daughters Julie Kenny and Becky (Carl) Muller, grandchildren Susan (William) Watts, Ashley Farmer, K.J. Kenny, Kirby Kenny, and 3 great-grandsons Alex, Ethan, and Michael who were the joy of her life. She also leaves 2 sisters, Connie Decher and Sheryl (Bob) Macomber, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Susan was predeceased in death by 2 sons, Christopher Dorey, and Keith Steven Dorey II and 2 brothers, Dean Puffpaff and Mark A. Puffpaff.
Many thanks to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Affinis Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 30, 2019