Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Patricia Murphy Lepard Moore, 85, who entered into rest April 14, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery.
Susan was born December 19, 1933 in Algoma Mississippi to Colton and Analara Murphy. She was married to James Harold Lepard for 51 years until his death in 2003. Susan remarried in 2007 to William Floyd Moore. They were married until Floyd's death in 2015. Susan was a beautician for over 52 years and practiced her profession in Des Moines, Iowa and in North Augusta. She owned her own shop on West Avenue until she retired. She was a past member of the American Business Women Association and was named Business Woman of the year in 1983. Susan always had a love of art. She was a very avid artist and painter. Susan excelled in the art of China painting and went on to teach the art. She was awarded many ribbons and accolades throughout the Southeast at various china painting shows. Susan went on to also become a Judge of china panting and traveled the southeast judging. She loved to travel and had made many trips to the Hawaiian Islands. Her most remembered trip took her to New Zealand and then on to Australia. She spoke of that trip most often and how she so enjoyed it. Susan always had a kind soul and a tremendous amount of love for family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother. Susan was a long-standing member of Sweetwater Baptist Church and will be missed by all. She is predeceased in death by her mother, Analara Harwood Murphy; father, Jerry Colton Murphy, and her youngest brother, Edgar Larry Murphy.
Susan is survived by three sons, James Timothy ( Jean) Lepard of Dunlap , TN, Ret. Cpt. David Harold (Patricia) Lepard, USN, of El Paso , TX and Danny Allen (Melanie) Lepard of Barnwell, SC; three step children, Doug ( Vicki) Moore of North Augusta, SC, Dave (Cindy) Moore of Charlotte, NC, and Debbie (Mark) Wasikowski of Keller , TX; one brother William Jerry Murphy of Pontotoc, MS. She has many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews all across the country.
Pallbearers will be James Timothy Lepard, Ret. Cpt. David Harold Lepard, USN, Danny Allen Lepard, Wendell Mason, Kevin Murphy and Chris Murphy.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Susan can be made to the Sweetwater Baptist Church Building Fund 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860 or to the at
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019