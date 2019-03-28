|
Susan Rodgers, age 55, entered into rest on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Susan was born at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. She dedicated her life advocating for those with special needs and the welfare of the underprivileged. Susan valued working for charities, continuously working to ensure she could raise funds in any way possible. One of her favorite charities was Trail Life, a scouting organization for young Christian men. She was a dedicated follower of Christ and a member of Greenbrier Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Rodgers; and father, Tommie Teasley.
A true lady who always believed in doing the right thing, Susan will be remembered for her high morals, integrity, and the willingness to help others.
Susan is survived by her loving son and daughter "in-love", Russell Rodgers and Madison Self of Augusta; mother, Clara Teasley-Williford (Daniel) of Lincolnton; brothers, Tim Teasley (Sonya) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Todd Teasley (Lisa) of Covington; and several nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her dear friend, Ron Kazen.
The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 P.M. Friday at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
A celebration of Susan's life and love for others will be celebrated at 4:00 P.M., Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's. Reverend Bill Haedo will officiate. Interment will be private. The leadership of Trail Life will serve as honorary pallbearers.
To honor the side of Susan that liked to have fun, the family requests those attending wear bright and flamboyant colors to the service.
So that Susan's legacy may continue to influence young Christian men for future generations, a scholarship fund has been established in her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trail Life Troop-GA 0413 Susan Rodgers Memorial Fund in care of Grace Baptist Church, 4945 Hardy McManus Road, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019