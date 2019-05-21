|
|
Susan Shaw 61, entered into rest on Friday May 17, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Pine Hill Baptist Church, 4223 Old Waynesboro Rd, Hephzibah, GA with Dr. Dwayne Carter and Dr. Don Long officiating. Susan will lie in state from 2PM until service time on Wednesday. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Susan loved her grandchildren, an active member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. She also volunteered at many local food ministries.
Preceded in death by her parents Vernon G. Clark, Sr. and Nillar Rooks; and a grandson Peyton Shaw.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Lee (Summer) Shaw; daughter Stephanie Shaw; brother and sister-in-law Vernon G. (Heather) Clark; sisters and brothers-in-law Julie (Robert) Lee, Carole (Chuck) Goff and Candace Stock; grandchildren Chase, Dalton, Landon, Hunter, Gage and Jay; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906. For those wishing to make memorials in lieu of flowers, please consider Pine Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019