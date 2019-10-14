Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery
Marietta, GA
Susan Strickland White

Susan Strickland White Obituary
Susan Strickland White
Graniteville, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Susan Strickland White, 63, who entered into the ever-loving arms of Christ, October 13, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019, at 4 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will take place Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 o'clock in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta, GA.
Mrs. White was a native of Atlanta, GA, having made Graniteville her home for the past 12 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta and retired as a teacher's aide from Baker Elementary School with over 10 years of service. Mrs. White had a passion for photography, taking great joy in her work capturing the small moments in life. She enjoyed studying the Bible and will be fondly remember for the love and praise she gave to her Lord Jesus Christ. Mrs. White had an unending love for her family and considered being called "Grandma" her greatest accomplishment in life. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Strickland.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Craig White; two sons, Daniel (Emily) White, Graniteville, SC, Capt. David (Mallory) White, USMC, Monterey, CA; her mother, Joyce Strickland, Augusta, GA; five grandchildren, Hudson, Zackery, Selah, Serah, Shiloh; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of "Run the Race" Sunday School Class, F.B.C.N.A.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday afternoon one hour prior to the service from 3 until 4 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to Next Chapter 2.0 c/o First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
