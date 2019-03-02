Home

Susie Ann Simmons

Susie Ann Simmons Obituary
Ms. Susie Ann Simmons, of Marigold Street, entered into rest February 27, 2019 . Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown pastor and Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Simmons, a native of Edgefield County was a 1965 graduate of W. E. Parker High School. She attended Voorhees College. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include cousins, Janie (Sam) Key and Ruth Williams of Edfefield, SC; a host of other cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit the residence of Ruth Williams, 394 Marigold Street or after 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
