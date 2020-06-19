Susie Brown
Augusta, Georgia—Susie Brown peacefully passed away on June 14, 2020. She was 91 years old, She was preceded in death by Claude and Mamie Jenkins (parents), and Mary Frances Rembert, Johnny Brown, Larry Brown Jr, Juanita Clark and Jimmy Brown (children). Those left to cherish her memory includes her surviving children, Kathy Bush of Tennessee, Delores B. Sittig of California and Dorothy A. Brown of Colorado, She leaves a legacy of love in a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She spent many active years at the Brigham Community Center and was adored by her friends. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
