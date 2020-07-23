Susie Elizabeth Thompson Beard
North Augusta , SC—Mrs. Susie Elizabeth Thompson Beard, 87, of Aiken, SC, wife of sixty-one years to J.D. Beard, Jr, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born in the Johnstown Community of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Bell and Willie Mae Little Thompson. She began her working career at Seminole Mills and later retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas. Miss Susie was the oldest member of Good Hope Baptist Church where she worked tirelessly and was known as the "Matriarch". She enjoyed cooking and was known for her chocolate cakes. She also enjoyed bird watching and working puzzles. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Spencer Glenn and Gail Beard, North Augusta, SC, Rhea Elizabeth and J. Donald Pettis, Hickory, NC, the late Rita Lynn Beard and the late Janet Renee Beard, siblings, W.O. Thompson and his wife, Jesse, Clearwater, SC and the late Mary Alice Thompson, grandchildren and their spouses, Stacy and Michael Jones, Jeff and Emily Pettis, Brian and Lindsey Pettis and Brandon and Linsay Beard and great-grandchildren, Renee Jones, Regan Jones, Tate Jones, Carter Beard, Landon Weaver, Morgan Pettis, Christopher Pettis and Harper Pettis.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Tim Nardi will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Pallbearers will be Jeff Pettis, Brian Pettis, Michael Jones, Brandon Beard, Bobby Toole and Patrick Toole.
The family respectfully requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, Aiken, SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/24/2020