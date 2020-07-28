Susie Gilmore
Augusta, GA—Ms. Susie Gilmore entered into rest at her residence peacefully surrounded by her family.
Susie was a 1979 graduate of T.W. Josey High School.
Those left to cherish her memories includes her son; Rodriques (Nicole) Gilmore; brother, Eddie Gilmore; sister Virginia Lee, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Church of Christ, 120 Grace Street, with Pastor Carl L. Jones, officiating. Interment, Walker Memorial Park. Ms. Gilmore may be view today (Wednesday) from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
