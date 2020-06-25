Susie Mae Atwell
Mrs. Susie Mae Atwell
Gough, GA—Mrs. Susie Mae Atwell, 91 of Gough, GA. entered into eternal rest on Saturday June 20, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church 151 Rocky Creek Church Rd. Waynesboro, GA. 30830. Visitation will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm.
Chavous B. Johnson & Reid Funeral Service 885 Waters Street Waynesboro, GA. 30830 (706)554-7843.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Chavous B Johnson & Reid Funeral Service
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chavous B Johnson & Reid Funeral Service
885 Waters St
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 554-7843
