Mrs. Susie Mae Atwell
Gough, GA—Mrs. Susie Mae Atwell, 91 of Gough, GA. entered into eternal rest on Saturday June 20, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church 151 Rocky Creek Church Rd. Waynesboro, GA. 30830. Visitation will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm.
Chavous B. Johnson & Reid Funeral Service 885 Waters Street Waynesboro, GA. 30830 (706)554-7843.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.