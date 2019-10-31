|
|
Susie Williams
Edgefield, SC—Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Williams will be held 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Jeter Baptist CHurch with the Rev. James E. Thomas Officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by; three sons, James Williams, Jr, Frankie Williams, and Lamont Williams (Clelvorous), two daughters, Mary Williams(Glenn Rouse) and Joanne Williams; three brothers, George Glanton(Marie), Alex Glanton, and Ned Glanton (Debra); sisters, Mary Rouse(Dea. Willie), Mattie Martin (Shep), Alice Oliphant (Dea. Robert), and Amie Glanton; a brother in-law, JC Williams, a sister-in-law Sophia Rouse(Peter), three grandsons raised in the home, Quincy Williams, Zachary Williams, and Freshawn Williams, Twenty-one grandchildren; a aunt Fannie Tillman.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/1/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019