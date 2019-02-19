Entered into rest Saturday, February 16, 2019, Mrs. Suellen "Susy" Keal Wimmer, 73, loving wife of the late Richard "Dick" Wimmer.



Mrs. Wimmer was a native of Chagrin Falls, OH but made Augusta her home for the last 50 years. Susy loved to travel and she loved spending time with her friends. She especially enjoyed the summers at Lake Burton spent paddle boarding and watching her grandsons swim and ski. They called her "Nana" and she spoiled them rotten. They loved her immensely. Her sweet smile will be missed and her absence will be felt for years to come.



Family members include her daughter: Katie Keal Blackston (Barry); son: Richard "Buddy" A. Wimmer, II (Nicole); grandsons: Bridger and Bowie Blackston, Hank and Alan Wimmer; sisters: Jane Keal and Merrylee Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kittyann Anderson.



The funeral service will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Mark Maund officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Bryan Simkins, E.G. Meybohm, Mike Doyle, Lloyd Luttrell, Tommy Fickle, and Ron Peacock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at www.lls.org/ or to Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research at www.merkelcell.org



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M, at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.