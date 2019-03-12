The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Entered into rest Sunday, March 10, 2019, Mrs. Suwako T. Pulaski, 94, loving wife of the late John Pulaski.

Mrs. Pulaski was born in Yokohama, Japan and lived most of her life in Augusta. She worked as a seamstress at Thomson Co. and J.B. White. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved playing Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. Mrs. Pulaski was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend.

Family members include her children: John Pulaski (Sonnie), Hideko "Mickey" Emanuelson (Larry), JoAnn Von Plinsky (Mark), and Judy Sharp (Gary); grandchildren: Jeanne Harstad-Austin, Raymond Emanuelson, Corry Hudson, Ashley Pulaski, Michael Pulaski, Nicholas Pulaski, Wesley Sharp, and Courtney Sharp; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Suite 104, Augusta, GA 30901.

A Rosary service will be Wednesday evening at 6:00 P.M. and the family will receive friends following from 6:30 until 7:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019
