Suzanne Mearns Allen
Augusta, GA—Suzanne Mearns Allen, 76, entered into rest on July 4, 2020.
Suzanne was born in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Gen. and Mrs. Filmore Kennady Mearns. Growing up in a military family, she received her primary education throughout the world, including Germany, the Soviet Union, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and California. She lived in the American Embassy in Moscow where her father was appointed as the United States Army Attaché to the Soviet Union during the Cold War from 1954-1957. While in the Soviet Union, she gained an appreciation and knowledge of world politics at a young age. She matriculated at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1966 with a B.A. in English. In addition to extensive travel, her upbringing in a military family afforded her many unique life opportunities. While she considered herself fluent in English and French, she had basic proficiency in numerous other languages, including Russian. At the age of 17, she took her first parachute jump with her father while he was stationed at Ft. Bragg, ultimately earning her jump wings. Over the next several years, she went on to record 44 jumps before deciding to keep her feet on the ground.
She married Frank William Allen on August 30,1966 in Ft. Meyer Chapel in Arlington, VA. She worked at a veterinary clinic in Athens, Ga while Frank attended law school before their first child was born. She and Frank ultimately settled in Augusta, GA, where she raised her family. She had a lifelong interest in medicine, as evidenced by her work in research at University Hospital under Dr. Warren Karp in the early 1970s and a home library full of medical texts. In later years, she volunteered at University Hospital and the Breast Health Center. After her children graduated from high school, she worked at Continuing Education at Augusta College as a desktop publisher for a number of years.
She was an avid snow skier from an early age and also enjoyed painting, reading and writing. Later in life, she enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with dear friends, and attending the symphony, as well as spending time at her home in the North Carolina mountains. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and Heritage Garden Club where she enjoyed spending time with friends and bragging on her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially all of her pet dogs. Suzanne had a giant personality and left an indelible impression on all who had the good fortune to meet her even once. She never met a stranger and will be remembered for her witty conversation, often filled with surprising tales of times past. She loved spending time with neighbors and friends in her backyard late in the day.
She considered her greatest accomplishment in life to be raising her two daughters and her greatest pleasure in later years was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She deeply loved family trips to the beach, giving gifts for birthdays and holidays, opening her home to family and friends during The Masters, and encouraging diving board acrobatics from her grandchildren in her backyard pool. She will be remembered by her grandchildren as the spirited, fun-loving grandmother who always loved to play games, tell stories, and provide special treats and life advice. There is no subject as to which she was not an expert consultant for her daughters and grandchildren as she freely dispensed wisdom and wit. Plus, each of her grandchildren enjoyed status as her "favorite."
Having witnessed firsthand world conflicts during her formative years, she had a profound love of her country, appreciation for freedom, and respect for men and women in our military. Her passing on Independence Day is fitting.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank William Allen; her daughters, Kimberly Allen Garrison and Karin "Kari" Allen Middleton (Faison); grandchildren, Bailey Garrison Canada (Jason), Kathryn Carlisle "Carly" Garrison, William Frank Garrison, Frank Faison Middleton V, William Boles Middleton; son-in-law, H. Frank Garrison; sister, Nancy Mearns Lee; brother, Robert Keith Mearns (Katie); and nieces and nephew, Terry Lee Jones, Laura Lee Proffit, and Matthew Wentworth Lee.
A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the garden of the Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Robert Fain officiating. The family will receive friends in the garden prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear masks due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the University Breast Health Center or the American Heart Association
.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020