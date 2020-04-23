The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne R. Stone


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne R. Stone Obituary
Suzanne R. Stone
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Suzanne R. Stone, 49, daughter of John and Helen Stone.
Suzanne was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and Savannah College of Arts and Design. She was a long time newspaper reporter with stints at The Augusta Chronicle, The North Augusta Star, and The Aiken Standard. She will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne is survived by her sister: Tracye Stone; brother: Philip Stone; and nieces and nephews: Victoria Castillo, Marina Castillo, Julia Gammon, and Eric Crislip.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. George Muir officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 4/24/2020 Saturday 4/25/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now