Suzanne R. Stone
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Suzanne R. Stone, 49, daughter of John and Helen Stone.
Suzanne was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and Savannah College of Arts and Design. She was a long time newspaper reporter with stints at The Augusta Chronicle, The North Augusta Star, and The Aiken Standard. She will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne is survived by her sister: Tracye Stone; brother: Philip Stone; and nieces and nephews: Victoria Castillo, Marina Castillo, Julia Gammon, and Eric Crislip.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. George Muir officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 4/24/2020 Saturday 4/25/2020
