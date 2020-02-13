|
Suzanne S. Pritchett
Augusta, GA—Suzanne Souder Pritchett passed away following a brief illness on February 11, 2020. Born November 27th, 1934 in Gibsonburg, Ohio, the only daughter of John Dalton Souder and Alice Gertrude Emch, Suzanne grew up spending time in her parents' hardware store and developing her love of books. After graduating from Gibsonburg High School in 1952 and Bowling Green State University in 1956, Suzanne went on to complete her Master of Library Science degree at Florida State University in 1959. She married LTC Charles C. Pritchett May 28th, 1960. After traveling the world with the military, Charles and Suzanne settled in Augusta. Suzanne was a librarian at Fort Gordon while Charles completed his military career. She retired from her work in 1971 to raise their son, Mark Randall Pritchett.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, her brother Dr. Daniel Edward Souder and her brother in law, Jim Elliott. She is survived by her devoted son, Mark (Ashley), her granddaughter, Helen Randall Pritchett, her brother, David Lee (Nancy) Souder, and her sister in law, Marian P. Elliott.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Resurrection with Pastor David Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 825 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
