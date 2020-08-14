1/
Suzzanne Carswell Rodgers
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, August 14, 2020, Mrs. Suzanne Carswell Rodgers, 85.
Mrs. Rodgers was born in Athens, Ga. She was a 1953 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. She later attended the Junior College of Augusta. She retired after 20 years secretarial work at both Tutt Junior High and Westside High School. Mrs. Rodgers was a member of the First Baptist Church and a former member of The Hill Baptist Church.
Family members include her children: Roxane Rodgers Beaird (Wes), Laurelyn Rodgers Taylor (Chris), Rev. William Scott Rodgers (Jacki Lee); grandchildren: Lyndsay Nicole Taylor, Cole Rodgers Taylor, Suzzanne Evangeline Hope Rodgers, and Rebekah Grace Rodgers; her brother: John H. Carswell Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" R. Rodgers and her parents: John H. "Jack" and Ruby Usry Carswell,
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Scott Rodgers and Rev. Chuck Gordon officiating. Family will receive friends following the graveside. William Lanier and James Leibach will be honorary pallbearers.
Memorials contributions may be made to Mission on the Move, P.O. Box 206 Springfield, GA 31329.Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
