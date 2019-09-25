Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Sylvester Canty
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvester Canty

Sylvester Canty Obituary
Sylvester Canty
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Sylvester Canty entered into rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with pastor Carolyn Hill officiating. Survivors includes, his daughter, Burnica Williams; grandson,Barqee Williams; brother, Eddie Canty; sister, Elnora (Hercules) Johnson; special niece and sister, Michelle( Danny) Parker and a host of relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
