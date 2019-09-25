|
Sylvester Canty
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Sylvester Canty entered into rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with pastor Carolyn Hill officiating. Survivors includes, his daughter, Burnica Williams; grandson,Barqee Williams; brother, Eddie Canty; sister, Elnora (Hercules) Johnson; special niece and sister, Michelle( Danny) Parker and a host of relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019