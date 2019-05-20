|
Mr. Sylvester Collier, entered into rest May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Collier, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Vanessa Blyden, Sylvester Blyden and Donovan Blyden; ; two brothers, Roosevelt (Thelma) Collier, Trenton, SC; Calvin Collier, Aiken, SC; four sisters, Dorothy (Rev. Carsevelt) Lanham, North Augusta, SC; Geneva Collier, Ft. Washington, MD, Mattie Callahan, North Augusta, SC and Thelma (Lemuel) Clinton, Depew, NY; a host of other relatives and friends The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday at 12:15 pm.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 20 to May 22, 2019