Mr. Sylvester Hall entered into rest on Monday, February 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on (Today) Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Maxine Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Springhead Cemetery Sylvania , Ga.Survivors includes his mother, Mary Hall; brother, Artis Hall; sisters, Irene (Allen) Fludd, Patricia Thomas, Celestine Robbins, Velma Long, Melissa Long, Patricia Long and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019