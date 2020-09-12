1/1
Sylvia Bonita "Bonnie" Henry
Beech Island, SC—Sylvia Bonita "Bonnie" Henry, 71, beloved wife of Mr. Harlan Leroy Henry, was called to Heaven on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Mariusz Fuks as celebrant. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
A native of Alexandria, Louisiana, Mrs. Henry considered herself an Augustan. Her greatest joy was her family. Mrs. Henry retired as a Contracting Officer from the VA Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliette and Tommie Dorn and her brother, Paul Dorn.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters and their spouses, Teresa Griffin and Rodney Cadorette, Jaime Joleen and Shawn St. Germaine, all of Beech Island, SC and Tiffany Lynn and Samantha Henry, Preedmor, NC, one son and daughter in law, Michael C. and Angel Caylor, Bluffton, SC, fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, sister in law, Carolyn Dorn, Beech Island, SC and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
The Rosary will be recited on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue with Deacon Elmore Butler officiating. The family will receive friends following until 7:00 pm at Platt's Crawford Avenue.
Pallbearers will be Michael Caylor, Jaxon Caylor, Austin Henry, Tommie Henry, Nathan Griffin and Jimmy Griffin.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
