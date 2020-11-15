Sylvia Clark Clements
Louisville, Georgia—Mrs. Sylvia Clark Clements, 79, of Clements Daniels Road, Louisville, died Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, in the Jefferson Hospital.
Funeral services will be held in the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM Tuesday November 17, for family only, but may be viewed on the funeral home website at www.taylorfhlouisville.com
. Graveside services are open to the public and will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Wrens Memorial Gardens with Rev. Johnathan Melchior officiating. Pallbearers will be Cameron Clark, Will Clark, Caden Clark, Randy Williams, Anthony Clark, and Al Barnett.
She is survived by, her husband, Robert L. Clements, sons and daughter in laws, Jerry V. Clark (Ruth Ann) of Wrens, Joel B. Clark (Beverly) of Gainesville, daughter in law, Beverly Clements of Douglasville, 7, grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren 1 great-great grandchild, sisters, Murlie Bennett, Reva Pierce, & Evelyn Bartell, brother, Anthony Butler several nieces & nephews.
There will be an open visitation Monday November 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Taylor Funeral Home, Louisville.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/16/2020