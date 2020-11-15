1/1
Sylvia Clark Clements
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Clark Clements
Louisville, Georgia—Mrs. Sylvia Clark Clements, 79, of Clements Daniels Road, Louisville, died Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, in the Jefferson Hospital.
Funeral services will be held in the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM Tuesday November 17, for family only, but may be viewed on the funeral home website at www.taylorfhlouisville.com. Graveside services are open to the public and will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Wrens Memorial Gardens with Rev. Johnathan Melchior officiating. Pallbearers will be Cameron Clark, Will Clark, Caden Clark, Randy Williams, Anthony Clark, and Al Barnett.
She is survived by, her husband, Robert L. Clements, sons and daughter in laws, Jerry V. Clark (Ruth Ann) of Wrens, Joel B. Clark (Beverly) of Gainesville, daughter in law, Beverly Clements of Douglasville, 7, grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren 1 great-great grandchild, sisters, Murlie Bennett, Reva Pierce, & Evelyn Bartell, brother, Anthony Butler several nieces & nephews.
There will be an open visitation Monday November 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Taylor Funeral Home, Louisville.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/16/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Wrens Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
478-625-7761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved