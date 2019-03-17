|
|
"C.J." Sylvia Davis, 61, entered into rest Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Ms. Davis, daughter of the late Mariette Yvette Morel Smith and Bobby Ray Smith, was born in Nancy, France. As the daughter of a military family she traveled all over the world, graduating from high school in Japan, until settiling in the Augusta area where she remained for the past 20 years. She was extremely detail-oriented and hard-working, retiring from WalMart after 25 years as a supervisor. Sassy and outgoing, she was well-known for her love of playing Bingo, being affectionately dubbed the "Bingo Queen."
She is survived by her son, Curtis Davis, Jr, of College Station, TX; her brother, Roger Smith; and her sister, Christine Jessmer.
Services will be held at a later date.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019