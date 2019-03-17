Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia "C.J." Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia "C.J." Davis Obituary
"C.J." Sylvia Davis, 61, entered into rest Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.

Ms. Davis, daughter of the late Mariette Yvette Morel Smith and Bobby Ray Smith, was born in Nancy, France. As the daughter of a military family she traveled all over the world, graduating from high school in Japan, until settiling in the Augusta area where she remained for the past 20 years. She was extremely detail-oriented and hard-working, retiring from WalMart after 25 years as a supervisor. Sassy and outgoing, she was well-known for her love of playing Bingo, being affectionately dubbed the "Bingo Queen."

She is survived by her son, Curtis Davis, Jr, of College Station, TX; her brother, Roger Smith; and her sister, Christine Jessmer.

Services will be held at a later date.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now