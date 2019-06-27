|
Mrs. Sylvia Irene Jenkins Schlegel, 63, entered into rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Mrs. Schlegel attended Butler High School and was a graduate in 1974. She then attended Augusta State University where she earned her bachelor's in Nursing. She later worked at University Hospital as a nurse.
Mrs. Schlegel is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Jenkins; second husband, James Schlegel; and parents, Robert and Edeltraud Kilsavage. Survivors include her children Neil Jenkins (Breanne), Robbie Jenkins (Johannah), Rodney Jenkins (Summer) and Scott Hooker (Alysha); grandchildren, Little Ronnie, Lindsey Jewel Hooker, Claire Marie Hooker and Ryleigh Grace Hooker; cousins, Karen Burton; David Gratton SR, Joy Hill & Carol Berlin; half-brother, Robert Casey; step-mother, Barbara Ann Faglier Klisavage; step-brother, Larry Williams (Mel); and step-sister, Donna Knight.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Light refreshments will be served following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019