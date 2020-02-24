|
Sylvia Knopsnyder
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Sylvia Knopsnyder, 74, widow of Mr. Wallace Knopsnyder, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, in University / McDuffie Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Faith Baptist Church, with Dr. Don Widener and Rev. Chad Widener officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Knopsnyder was a native of McDuffie County. She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Louise Hampton (Bob), Thomson; her brother, Leon Cato (Jan), Thomson; her 2 sister-in-laws, Mary Ellen Cato and Donna Cato; and a bunch of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roy Parkinson, Daren Cato, Jimmy Turner, Roy Cato, Tony Burnley, and Kevin Burnley.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020